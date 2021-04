DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police are looking for three people using debit cards stolen from vehicles.

Police released images Wednesday of three people at Target who they said used cards stolen from vehicles in the area of Point Mallard Park on April 12.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information about the case is asked to contact Decatur Police Department Det. Tony Vest at at 256-341-4637 or email at tvest@decatur-al.gov.