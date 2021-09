DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police released photos Thursday of a man wanted for a gas station robbery last month.

Police released two surveillance photos Thursday afternoon of a man who robbed the Jet Pep gas station at 106 6th Ave. NE on Aug. 7.

(Photo provided by Decatur Police Department)

(Photo provided by Decatur Police Department)

Police said anyone who knows the suspect or has information about the robbery can contact Det. Tony Vest at 256-341-4637 or email him at tvest@decatur-al.gov. Anonymous tips also can be called in to 256-341-4644.