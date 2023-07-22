DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says one person is dead after a drowning Saturday.

A spokesperson for the department said officers along with Decatur Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a resident in the 3300 block of Cedarhurst Drive SW in reference to the drowning.

DPD said once on scene officers found a male, identified as Rafael Ramirez, was found dead and members of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division were called to investigate.

The department said that during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Ramirez was alone in the pool sometime Friday evening and drowned. Officers believe the drowning was accidental and no foul play is suspected.