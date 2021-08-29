Decatur Police respond to shooting at Marathon gas station

DECATUR, Ala. — One man was detained after a shooting at a Marathon gas station this afternoon in Decatur.

Decatur Police say officers responded to the scene on Highway 31 where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified man was taken to Huntsville Hospital to receive treatment.

The suspect, who remained on-scene after officers arrived, was detained and questioned.

Officers determined the shooting happened after a dispute involving a personal relationship.

Charges are pending and an investigation is ongoing. Decatur Police say they believe this is an isolated event.

