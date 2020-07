DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are looking for a woman who they said set a fire in a Walmart.

Police released store images Monday afternoon of a woman who they said started a fire in the Walmart on Spring Avenue SW July 22.

Police said the woman left the store and drove away in a small white SUV.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.