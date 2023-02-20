DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is looking for a man last seen leaving the Morgan County Jail.

DPD is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Quenton Wade Garrison. The department said Garrison was reported missing on Feb. 15 and was last seen Feb. 6 leaving the Morgan County Detention Center.

DPD said that Garrison had recently been held in the facility but was since released and has been reported missing by family.

Garrison is described as 5’11” tall and weighing around 140 Ibs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

DPD asks that anyone with any information call Detective Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.