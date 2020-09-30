Decatur Police looking for man suspected of arson

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are looking for a man who they say was captured on video walking up to a house with two gas cans.

Decatur Fire and Rescue were called to a fire on September 29, around 9:05 PM in the 2000-block of Lowery St. SW. Officials say they determined the fire was intentionally set during the investigation.

The Decatur Fire Marshall and Decatur Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit say they recovered video footage from the scene.

They say the video footage shows a man walking up to the house with two gas cans

Contact Detective Sean Mukaddam with information about the fire or the suspect’s identity at 256-341-4617 or by email: smukaddam@decatur-al.gov or Decatur Fire Marshall Jason Jones at jcjones@decatur-al.gov.