DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department needs help identifying this individual suspected of credit fraud.

According to police, this individual used a stolen credit card on February 27th at 7:30 a.m.

HELP ID: The DPD is seeking assistance from the public in the identification of an individual, who is suspected in the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card, at approx. 7:30 a.m. on 2/27.



Info can be relayed to Detective Ferguson at 256-341-4669 or mferguson@decatur-al.gov. pic.twitter.com/bs5Mhw4NmU — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) March 12, 2020

If you have any information about this individual, contact Detective Ferguson at 256-341-4669 or mferguson@decatur-al.gov.