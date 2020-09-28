Decatur police looking for armed robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Police in Decatur need the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Krispy Kreme at gunpoint Sunday morning.

On September 27, Decatur Police were called to an armed robbery at the Krispy Kreme on Beltline Road Southwest.

When police arrived they learned a man entered the doughnut shop and pulled out a gun.

They say the suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.





If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the subject, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

HELP ID: On 9/27, at approximately 7:08 a.m., the DPD responded to Krispy Kreme located on Beltline Road SW, in reference to an armed robbery.



