Decatur Police: Investigation underway after one man is dead, suspect in custody

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police are investigating after one man died from a gunshot wound on Thursday.

Decatur Police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Highway 31 South at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have a suspect in custody at this time, and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News19 learns more.