DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police are investigating what they say appears to be a family-related shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police said a woman was shot at Parkway Place Apartments just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound. She is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating but said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and possible family-related.