Decatur Police investigating child’s death

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are investigating a child’s death Sunday morning after a mother brought her injured toddler to a Decatur Fire Station.

Officials said that a mother brought her child to Decatur Fire Station 1 around 9:42 a.m. and that the mother told firefighters the child had been hit by a car at her home in the 600-block of 7th Avenue Southwest in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, Decatur Fire personnel tried lifesaving measure and contacted First Response.

The child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died.

Decatur Traffic Homicide is investigating.