Decatur Police identify victim and suspect in Sunday morning shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have identified the victim who was shot Sunday morning at the Executive Lodge Apartments and the suspect they are looking for in connection with his death.

According to officials, they were called to the apartment’s parking lot at 8:26 a.m. and found 44-year-old Viet Truong of Huntsville with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Decatur Police are searching for 19-year-old Mark Anthony Stephens Jr. in connection with Truong’s death. A warrant for capital murder is in effect for Stephens.

Officials said if you see him, do not approach. Stephens may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov