Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

DECATUR, Ala. – One person is dead after a car wreck involving a motorcycle and a car Monday afternoon.

According to Decatur Police, the motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 20 in Decatur.

Decatur Police identified Kelvin Pride, 52, of Athens as the motorcyclist. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.