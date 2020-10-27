Decatur police hiring more crossing guards

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department is hiring more school crossing guards for the 2020-2021 school year.

The department said Tuesday that it was looking for more people to help direct traffic and ensure safe crossing in school zones.

Applicants need to have a valid driver’s license, according to the department. Police said applicants also should enjoy serving the community and not mind working outside.

An online application can be filled out here, or you can call the city’s Human Resources department at 256-341-4890.