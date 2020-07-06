Decatur police execute search warrant in relation to homicide investigation

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police Department and crime scene investigators searched a residence in the area of 18th Ave. and Locust St.

Emme Long with DPD confirms to WHNT News 19 the search was in connection to the juvenile homicide from over the weekend.

Around 1:30 Saturday morning, the Decatur Police Department says they received a call about a shooting in the same area.

They say a juvenile victim was shot and then was treated at Decatur-Morgan Hospital for the gunshot wound before being transferred to UAB hospital, where he later died.

Crime scene investigators were on the scene of the search Monday afternoon along with around a dozen police officers.

WHNT News 19 saw four evidence markers placed in grass around the area.

From around 1:30pm to 2:30pm, officers spoke to residents and searched the area while looking in the grass.

Decatur police say at this time, no arrests have been made in the homicide investigation but they are searching for multiple people of interest.

Long says they are working vigilantly to pursue all active leads, but they are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information about the shooting or the investigation, should contact the police department immediately.