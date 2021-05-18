Decatur Police Department’s Project Sweet Treat back in action

DECATUR, Ala. — May is Bicycle Safety Month, meaning it’s also the return of Decatur Police Department’s Project Sweet Treat.

The department says it’s important to develop safety habits at an early age. To encourage area kids to remember to keep safety top of mind, Decatur Police has a sweet incentive!

Irene Cardenas-Martinez, the public information liaison for the department, says to get free ice cream, cookie or brownie from Chick-fil-a Southwest Decatur, all you have to do is be spotted sporting your bicycle headgear.

“Our patrol officers are always patrolling our neighborhoods and the city so if they happen to see a kid wearing their helmet and taking safety seriously during May and the rest of the summer, they’ll give them a coupon,” she said.

Officers will also be giving helmets, donated by the Pilot Club of Decatur, to children they see without protective headgear.