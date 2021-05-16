Decatur Police Department is hiring new police officers

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is looking for individuals who want to protect and serve, while making a difference in their community.

DPD is hiring new full-time police officers. The city of Decatur said those within the position are, “Responsible for the enforcement of federal, state, and local laws and the protection of life and property.”

All those who apply must meet the following requirements:

High school diploma from an accredited high school or equivalent GED.

Must be proficient in the English language.

Possession of valid driver’s license issued by the State of Alabama.

Ability to meet current requirements set forth by the Alabama Peace Officer Standard and Training Commission

Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the department said they are looking for people who reflect the values of the City of Decatur.

“The Decatur police department is really looking for men and women that are interested in making a difference and serving our community we really want the department to reflect the diversity of our community and anyone that feels like they want to make the difference, they are welcome to apply.” Cardenas-Martinez told News 19.

Applicants can go to the police department for an application or download it here. Once completed the application can be returned to the department, mailed, or sent via email.

The deadline to submit an application is May 28th.