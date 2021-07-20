Decatur Police Department hiring crossing guards

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is searching for eligible people to fill open crossing guard positions before the upcoming school year.

There are many people involved with making sure students stay safe during the school year, including crossing guards.

Irene Cardenas-Martinez, the Decatur Police Department Public Information Liaison, says those who apply have a big responsibility.

“Crossing guards really do play a vital role in our community,” she said. “Not only do they help ensure kids get to and from school but they do help ensure good traffic behaviors in them early on.”

The position is a part-time, seasonal opportunity applicants must have a high school diploma or GED to be considered.

More information on the position can be found on the City of Decatur’s website.