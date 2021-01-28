Decatur police asking for help with theft investigation

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is asking for help in an ongoing theft investigation.

According to police, a large amount of industrial material called Inconel was stolen from a Decatur business between January 22, 2021, to January 25, 2021.

The report says that Inconel is used in the manufacturing of high pressure and high heat parts. Inconel is a dense material that is made of a mixture of nickel-chromium.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Tony Vest at the Decatur Police Department by calling 256-341-4637.