Decatur police ask for help identifying woman’s body found at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police said Wednesday they are closer to identifying a body found three weeks ago in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, but they need help.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that forensic analysis had narrowed down the range of the dead woman to between 29 and 51 years old, with a probable age around 40. She also was about 5 feet 9 inches tall and somewhere between 110 and 150 pounds.

The woman’s body was found floating in the water at the refuge July 31. Police did not disclose how she may have died.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.