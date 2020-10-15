Decatur police arrest man on drug charges after traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. — A Hartselle man is facing drug charges after police said they found him with a large amount of cash and prescription pills.

Seth Oneal Lynch, 26, was pulled over for speeding Oct. 13 on Highway 31 near Kayo Road, according to the Decatur Police Department.

After pulling Lynch over, officers said they discovered he had an active drug possession warrant and took him into custody.

After taking him into custody, police said they found a large amount of alprazolam pills, more than $9,000 in cash and a gun.

Lynch was charged with an additional drug possession charge and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,000. Police said the money was seized pending condemnation proceedings.