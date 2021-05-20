Decatur Police arrest man for felony rape of a child

Keith Norris Williams, 25 of Florida, was arrested on several charges in connection with an unlawful sex act on a child.

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police arrested a Florida man on April 30 on several charges related to engaging in an unlawful sex act with a child.

25-year-old Keith Norris Williams, an airman first class who was stationed at Hurlburt Field in Florida, traveled to Decatur and engaged in an illegal act with a child he had been communicating with online, Decatur police said. The initial was report was received on February 12, 2021.

Williams was arrested in the state of Florida, but extradited back to Decatur on May 15, 2021.

Williams has been charged with first degree rape, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and electronic solicitation of a child. He was released on a $60,000 bond.