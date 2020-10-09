Decatur police arrest man accused of stealing a car

DECATUR, Ala. – Gerardo Javier Reyes was arrested Thursday after Decatur Police say he stole a car from Wilson Morgan Park in August.

On August 24, the City of Decatur reported a car theft from Wilson Morgan Park. Police say Gerardo Javier Reyes was developed as the suspect during the investigation.

Police got a warrant for the arrest of Reyes and on October 8, he was arrested for theft of property in the first degree.

Reyes was arrested at his house and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Reyes’s bond is $5,000.