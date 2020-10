DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police were called to a report of a man breaking into a car on Monday.

When police arrived at the 1200 Block of 4th Avenue Southeast, they said they found Clarence Delane Massey with stolen property.

Police arrested Clarence Massey and charged him for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the report.

Massey was transported to the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500.00 bond.