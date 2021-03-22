Decatur police arrest armed robbery suspects

DECATUR, Ala. – Two people were arrested after Decatur Police say they robbed a person at gunpoint.

On March 16, 2021, Decatur police say they received a report of a robbery in southeast Decatur. During the investigation, police say they found that a person was robbed at gunpoint in the 1900 block of Locust Street SE.

Police say that 20-year-old Kayla Cunningham and 17-year-old Christian Cunningham of Decatur were developed as suspects. On March 17, police say they found Kayla and Christian and later charged them with Robbery 1st Degree.

They were each booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 bond.