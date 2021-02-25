Decatur plant to expand polyester film production, add 100 new jobs

DECATUR, Ala. — Polyplex USA has plans for a $90 million expansion at its Decatur facility that is expected to create 100 new jobs.

The expansion would add a second line to produce a specialized polyester film that’s used in packaging, electrical and other applications. The expansion will make the Decatur facility the largest

According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, construction will begin this year, and the second production line is expected to begin work by the end of next year.

Polyplex was founded in India in 1984 and has manufacturing and distribution facilities in India, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.