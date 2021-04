DECATUR, Ala. — A woman was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital Sunday after being hit by a vehicle, Decatur police said.

Police responded to the Home Depot on Wimberly Drive SW around 11:25 a.m. Sunday for the incident.

The 78-year-old woman was in critical condition when she was flown to Huntsville, according to police. She was not identified.

The incident is still under investigation.