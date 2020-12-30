Decatur PD investigating shooting that injured one person, one dog

DECATUR, Ala. – A person and a dog were injured in a shooting in Decatur on Tuesday.

Decatur Police say on December 29, officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of 12th Ave NW and 3rd St NW at around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators found that two people were involved in the shooting where a nearby bystander was shot in the leg and a dog was also injured. Emergency crews took the victim to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred them to UAB. The dog was taken to animal control to receive treatment.

At this time, Decatur Police say they have identified both persons involved in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any additional information about the shooting, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.