Decatur aims for success with archery competition

DECATUR, Ala. – For hundreds of kids who have mastered the bow and arrow, Decatur is the final test this week at Jack Allen Recreation Complex for the JOAD Target Nationals.

For Decatur-Morgan County’s Tourism and Parks Departments, July 7th is the start of another big summer event that makes this area a valuable destination in the southeast.

“We’re willing to do what makes the event a success,” Decatur-Morgan County Tourism President Danielle Gibson said. “(It’s) making sure that everything is ready, making sure everything looks great.”

The pandemic made for a financial setback for many in the area, staying the course is paying off in a big way, according to Gibson.

“There was a little bit of difficulty last year, but you know, we’re making up for all that this year,” Gibson said.

The highlight this time is that the area hosts potential future Olympians through Saturday.

“People stay here for the week, and then they’re visiting our attractions and our restaurants and really supporting our small business owners who have gone through a pandemic,” Gibson said. “And so we want to continue to drive our economy, and tourism has the opportunity to do that.”

Public spectators are welcome for free, beginning at 8 a.m. each day of the competition and will go through Saturday, July 10.