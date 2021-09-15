Decatur opens new COVID-19 testing center

DECATUR, Ala. – Morgan County officials are now reporting that in the past week the county had 620 new cases – bringing the total to 18,775.

And with rising case numbers comes the need for more coronavirus testing. So to help with the demand, a new testing center will open today.

The new drive-thru clinic opens this morning from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with no appointment required.

This comes as over 90,000 COVID-19 tests were administered across the state in the last week. In Morgan County, that number is nearly 3,000.

Michael Glenn with the Alabama Department of Public Health said at Morgan County’s recent COVID-19 briefing that 50 people in north Alabama have died in the last seven days due to COVID-19. With the holidays approaching and football season in full swing, he urges residents to get vaccinated.

But for anyone currently needing a test, the center is at the Decatur Fire and Police Training Center, located at 4119 Old Highway 31. Glenn says a testing group will be set up there for the next few weeks. And while they take insurance – it is not required.

“They take insurance but you don’t have to have insurance to go, and so if you are uninsured or you’re not comfortable giving out your insurance, please go to that [testing site] or the Health Department and we’ll continue to help get those people tested as well,” said Glenn.

Again Glenn says you don’t have to call and make an appointment, but if you do call ahead and register, it could make your session go by quicker.

To set up an appointment in advance, call (205) 927-3438. That will be the same number you call to get your test results – which will be available in 24 to 48 hours.