BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Starting tonight, the city of Birmingham will be under a state of emergency and curfew due to civil unrest that occurred downtown Sunday night.

The city of Birmingham will be under a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day until further notice. Woodfn said travel on public streets will be very limited. Anyone who has to be out during the curfew hours will need to provide proof from their employer.