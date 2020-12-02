Decatur officer who held man hanging off roof among 5 to receive honors

In this image provided by Decatur police, Officer Darius Carr hangs onto the arm of a man who police say tried to jump off a 30 foot tall roof at Decatur General Hospital in June. Carr was able to hold on until he and another officer pulled the man to safety. (Image provided by Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. — When an escaped inmate threatened to jump off of the roof of Decatur General Hospital, Decatur Police Officer Darius Carr didn’t hesitate to take action.

Carr, who had tracked the inmate onto the roof after he had escaped from state custody, ran to the man as he jumped and grabbed his arm, holding on to him until fellow Officer Walter Segars could get to him and help pull the man to safety.

Had they not grabbed him, authorities said the man would have fallen 30 feet. Instead, they said he was handed back over to state police unharmed.

For their actions on June 28, Carr and Segars were honored Tuesday morning by the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Officers Jonathan Espino, Jacob Bentley and Todd McRae also received public safety awards from the group.

Carr and Segars also received the Medal of Commendation from the police department. The medal is awarded for actions that include life-saving efforts and the performance of the police department’s mission which demonstrates exceptional effort and ability.

Officer Espino received a public safety award and a Medal of Commendation for performing CPR on a woman believed to be having a heart attack on May 20. Officials said Espino arrived at the scene to find a man trying CPR on his mother.

Espino checked her vitals and began CPR, getting her heart restarted and letting her get air before medical personnel arrived on the scene, officials said.

Espino was also honored along with Bentley and McRae for their response to a triple murder on May 24.

The officers responded to a call of multiple people shot at a home and split up to find a way into the home, officials said, without knowing where the shooter was. One officer forced open a door to get inside, they said, and another climbed through a window.

Espino, Bentley and McRae each received public safety awards and the Medal of Merit for putting their lives on the line to help others.