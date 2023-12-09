DECTAUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Hands Across Decatur is working to support the homeless community this holiday season, and you can help support their mission.

The organization will be providing Christmas gift cards to those in the unhoused community. If you would like to donate, you can do so through their website.

Hands Across Decatur is also hosting its annual Christmas celebration for the homeless community on December 9. The celebration includes a free meal and the final doctor day of the year. If you need medical care, you must be checked in by 10:30 am.

The event is taking place at 1027 5th Ave SE from 9 am to noon. Volunteers will provide pickup at 8:30 am in front of the Kroger on Beltline Road and at the VFW on Veteran’s Drive.