Decatur murder victim’s family speaks on year anniversary

DECATUR, Ala.- Its been one year since Michael Irvin junior was shot and killed at his home on Marion street in Decatur.

Irvin’s family and friends gathered by his resting place Tuesday evening to honor his life.

One of the two men charged with capital murder was 18 when the shooting happened. He will be in court next month asking to be granted youthful offender status.

Irvin’s family tells me that news just adds more sorrow and grief to their already painful day of remembrance.

"Never in a million years did I imagine that I would have to write an end date on my baby brother,” said Irvin’s older sister Whitney Davenport.

On February 25th, 2019 Decatur police found Irvin inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

"You just never ever want to imagine that he had to fight for his life the way he did,” said Davenport.

Decatur police charged two men with capital murder in the death of Irvin. Zachary Williams and Ulysses Wilkerson.

"They knew the consequences when they walked into that home, you know. so, at the end of the day if it takes for their lives to end for it, then justice shall be served,” said Davenport.

Wilkerson is scheduled to be in court in March. Only 18 at the time of the shooting, his attorneys are applying for youthful offender status.

"The fact that him and his lawyers are even contemplating the idea is just ridiculous. you know, you're an adult when you commit crimes of that nature,” said Davenport.

Irvin’s family says they are holding on to memories of Michael and holding out for justice to be served.