Decatur-Morgan Hospital runs out of vaccine supply

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Morgan Hospital said Wednesday afternoon it has run out of its supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospital officials said the last dose was administered Tuesday, and they were working to et a new shipment.

The hospital said it still has second doses for people who received their first dose of the vaccine at either of Decatur Morgan’s campuses.

The hospital said the Morgan County Health Department still has vaccines for those currently eligible, which includes people age 75 and older, frontline workers and first responders. However, the hospital advises anyone who has experienced an allergic reaction to the flu vaccine to wait and get vaccinated at the hospital once it receives another shipment.

People can register online for a vaccine on the hospital’s website.