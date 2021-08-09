Decatur-Morgan Hospital mobile medical unit to help vaccinate

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — With the rise in COVID-19 cases, health professionals are trying to do what they can to encourage people to get a vaccine, which includes making it easy by bringing shots on the road and into the community.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital launched a mobile medical unit just a few months ago, and now they are using it as a way to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said they are not using the unit to test for the virus because there is an abundance of available testing areas around the county. Right now, the focus of the unit is to vaccinate more people.

Powers says the unit does not visit random places. Instead, the visits must be requested.

“I think they’re out most days, and they’re targeted so like for instance, a church may call and have something and we go and vaccinate,” said Powers. “I think there’s something in Lawrence County with the school system and different things like that, so usually people call and request it.”

Powers said if a business, church, or school is wanting to provide a quick and easy way to get more shots in arms, they can call the hospital and request a date.

Powers also mentioned that there needs to be a place for those receiving shots to sit and rest for 15 minutes in a cool area.