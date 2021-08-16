Decatur Morgan Hospital limiting visitors

DECATUR, Ala. – With the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the area, Decatur Morgan Hospital has announced the will be moving the visitor restrictions to the red level.

The new visitation policy went into effect on Monday, August, 16. While in the red level, all waiting rooms are closed and hallway travel is only allowed to and from rooms.

Red level visiting guidelines are as follows:

Hospitalized Inpatient Units: 1 visitor allowed, must stay in room.

Critical Care/ICU: ICU visitors are given instructions upon patient admission.

Emergency Department: 1 visitor once the patient is settled in their ED room, 2 parents/guardians are allowed for pediatric patients, no lobby visitation.

Tests and Procedures: No visitors unless special assistance is required or recommended by provider.

Inpatient Surgery: 1 visitor allowed, must stay in room. The visitor must wait in the car during surgery.

Labor and Delivery: 1 support person; A support person may stay overnight if deemed appropriate by hospital staff.

Pediatrics: 2 parents/guardians.

Psychiatry: Virtual visitation as appropriate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Decatur Morgan Hospital has implemented a new visitation policy on all DMH campuses. Please check the Decatur Morgan Hospital website or social media for daily updates and more information. https://t.co/rBFgUJBTSy pic.twitter.com/0Nn4K1mHlu — DecaturMorganHosp (@DecMorgHosp) August 16, 2021

The full visitation policy can be found here.