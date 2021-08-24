Decatur Morgan Hospital implements new visitation policy

DECATUR, Ala. – Due to the number of COVID-19 patients and how stretched they are, Decatur Morgan Hospital is implementing a new visitation policy at all campuses.

There is no visitation for any patients with COVID-19 except in labor and delivery, pediatrics, and end-of-life circumstances.

For those without the virus, the visitation policy depends on the specific level that day, either red, yellow, or green. The levels are based on COVID-19 cases in the community, as well as conditions in the facilities.

Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said they color-coded the visitation levels to make it easy to see and understand.

“Now, online you will see a visitation status as to where we are to make it real simple for the public,” said Powers. “Today we are on red because we have so many patients in the hospital. We’re full, our ICUs are full, and our ERs are busy so we’re on red.”

If you’re planning on visiting a patient in the hospital, be sure to check the hospital’s website or social media beforehand.