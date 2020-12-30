Decatur Morgan Hospital gives first COVID-19 Moderna shots

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Morgan Hospital opened a vaccination clinic Wednesday morning to administer the first doses they received of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Kelli Powers, President of Decatur Morgan Hospital, said that the facility received around 1,800 doses of the vaccine. Those doses will be distributed among hospital workers, first responders, and community physicians.

Wednesday was the first day of operation for the vaccination clinic. During the first round of vaccinations the shots will go to frontline workers. Powers described those people to the first people who come in contact with patients.

“The people who touch the patient first is who gets the vaccine first, and you work your way out all the way until we run out of vaccines. the front line staff the physicians all the first responders,” said Powers.

Employees from The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were present getting vaccinated Wednesday morning. Mike Swafford, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office was one of them.

“We can’t stop, the whole time this has been going on, much like health care workers, we have to respond to calls we are interacting with the public every day, and that doesn’t end,” said Swafford, who also shared that he barely felt the shot.

Swafford said around 60 of the 180 employees from the Sheriff’s office have made appointments to get the Moderna vaccine.