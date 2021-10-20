Decatur Morgan Hospital eases visitor restrictions

by: Kaitlin Kanable

DECATUR, Ala. – Based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the area Morgan County has moved from a high-risk transmission level to a substantial transmission level. Decatur Morgan Hospital has changed its visitation policy to Level Green.

Green level visiting guidelines are as follows:

  • Hospitalized Inpatient Units: 2 visitor allowed, a support person may stay overnight if deemed appropiate by staff.
  • Critical Care/ICU: 2 visitors at a time. Visitors may rotate.
  • Emergency Department: 1 visitor per patient, 2 parents/guardians are allowed for pediatric patients, lobby visitation may be restricted as needed.
  • Tests and Procedures: 1 visitor per patients as space/social distancing permits.
  • Inpatient Surgery: 2 visitor allowed, a support person may stay overnight if deemed appropiate by staff. Surgery waiting room is on the ground floor.
  • Outpatient Surgery: 2 visitors per patients at a time.
  • Labor and Delivery: 2 visitor allowed, a support person may stay overnight if deemed appropiate by staff. Siblings are allowed.
  • Pediatrics: 2 parents/guardians.
  • Psychiatry: 1 visitor per patient during designated visiting hours.

The full visitation policy can be found here.

