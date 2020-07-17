Decatur Morgan Fever Clinic moving to Parkway campus

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Morgan Fever Clinic is relocating to the Parkway Campus on Monday.

The clinic will be drive-through only and operate 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or until daily capacity is reached.

The clinic is for people who are exhibiting a broad range of symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell. It’s also for asymptomatic people who have recently been exposed to the disease.

Patients should bring a driver’s license or photo ID, health insurance card, a cell phone and a face covering or mask.

Patients’ visit will be billed to insurance.