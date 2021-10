The new Decatur High School is now finished in time for kids to return on Wednesday.

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Middle School was placed on lockdown after school administrators got a tip that a student brought a gun to school.

Decatur Police say that a student brought a BB gun and ammunition for it to school.

The lockdown happened around 2:15 p.m. and ended at 2:45 p.m. Decatur High School officials secured the perimeter out of precaution.

We have reached out to Decatur City Schools officials for comment.