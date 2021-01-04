Decatur mayor receives monoclonal infusion for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. — Morgan County officials announced Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling received a monoclonal infusion to help treat COVID-19 on Sunday.

Bowling shared on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

City Council President Jacob Ladner and Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said they are keeping in contact with the mayor and he seems to be doing well.

“He has a lot of confidence in his primary physicians giving him a good plan. I think he expects to be back at work once his physician allows him to be, but seemed in really good spirits,” said Ladner.

Mayor Bowling is being treated at his home, where he says he plans to continue to work and focus on making a full recovery.

Council President Jacob Ladner will represent the City of Decatur during news conferences and municipal updates for the time being.