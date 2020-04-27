Decatur mayor looking forward to safe reopening of city’s economy

DECATUR, Ala. – The state has been under a stay at home order for weeks now, and some Alabamians are beginning to get anxious and want local businesses to reopen.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the city is taking things one day at a time, but he’s looking forward to things returning to normal.

“I think everyone would like to see our businesses open. It’s important that we have our economy working,” Bowling said.

He said the City of Decatur has started the process to get their employees back in the office. Last week, some city employees returned to their workplaces.

“All employees returned back to city hall and other remote spots in the city Wednesday,” Bowling said. “Everyone is practicing social distancing. We’re wearing face masks only as recommended, not mandated, doing our best to keep things clean as far as surfaces.”

The mayor said essential employees from public safety and sanitation departments have been tested for COVID-19 and all tests have come back negative. However, he doesn’t think the entire city is ready to reopen just yet.

“We know that it’s also important that we do it at the speed of right,” Bowling said. “I have a lot of confidence in our governor and the counsel that she receives as well as Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health.”

Bowling said his top priority is preventing a sudden spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

“My job is to let them lead the way, as our blockers and then follow their recommendations. As to the plan, that will be the way that we do that. We’ll follow their lead,” Bowling said.

Bowling plans to use that guidance to lead the city to a safe and healthy tomorrow.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” added Bowling. “There’s better days ahead, so just keep your eyes on the future.”