Decatur mask ordinance set to go into effect Monday, July 13

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur’s face mask ordinance will go into effect Monday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

Mayor Tab Bowling signed off on the ordinance Friday after the city council approved the measure for a second time.

Council members voted 4-1 to pass the ordinance. They initially approved the measure with a 3-2 vote Wednesday, but council members said there was a procedural error in the process that meant they needed to meet again for another vote.

The ordinance requires people to wear masks in public places, on public transportation and at outdoor venues. Bowling and council members agreed the first violation of the ordinance would result in a recorded warning. Additional violations could lead to a fine of up to $500.

Read the complete ordinance here.