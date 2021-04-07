Decatur man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole following 2019 assault

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2019 assault of a woman in Decatur.

On April 7, 2021, Circuit Judge Charles Elliott sentenced Rodney Brown, 54, of Decatur to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the rape, burglary, and kidnapping charges.

On January 25, 2021, Rodney Brown was found guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic violence, according to the report.

The report says he was also sentenced to life in prison on the domestic violence charge.

On February 12, 2019, Decatur police were called to a reported assault at Hardee’s on 6th Avenue. When they arrived, officers contacted the victim who said she had been assaulted somewhere else.

Police say she had multiple cuts on her head and was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

During the investigation, Brown was identified as the suspect.

Officers found Brown walking on Highway 31 South shortly after the interview with the victim.