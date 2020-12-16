Decatur man sentenced to life in prison for ex-wife’s murder

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Decatur man who was convicted last month of killing his ex-wife was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Court documents show Roger Dale Stevens, 68, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Stevens was accused of killing Kay Letson Stevens, 62, at Corner Bakery & Eatery on Nov. 14, 2015, shortly after their divorce was finalized. Police said Roger Stevens waited for her to arrive at the bakery that morning and shot her multiple times.

Stevens was initially charged with murder, but the charge was later upgraded to capital murder.