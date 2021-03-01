Decatur man jailed on drug distribution charges

DECATUR, Ala. — Police said a Saturday traffic stop for illegal window tint ended with the driver behind bars on drug selling charges.

Tiawan Sims, 40, was arrested on 6th Avenue SE Saturday after police pulled him over for having illegal window tint. After pulling him over, police said they found he had crack cocaine, ecstasy pills, Adderall pills, marijuana and cash. At the time of his arrest, police said he was on probation for cocaine distribution.

Sims was charged with cocaine distribution, drug possession, second-degree marijuana possession, prescription drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

He was jailed on bond totaling $46,200.