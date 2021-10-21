Decatur man convicted of murdering his cousin

DECATUR, Ala. — A man charged with the 2019 murder of his cousin was found guilty Thursday.

Officials with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office say Shadeed Abdul Fuqua killed his cousin, Jarmaine Cardell Jones, 27, in November 2019. Fuqua turned himself in to deputies at the Morgan County Jail one day after the fatal shooting at Decatur Place Apartments.

“Because of his criminal history, some of which were crimes of violence, we will be requesting that this defendant be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole,” said Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson. “We believe that sentence is just under the circumstances of this case.”

Fuqua is set to be sentenced on December 15, 2021.